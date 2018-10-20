Barcelona are reportedly set for a transfer boost as it’s been suggested that Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba has decided that he wants a move to join the Catalan giants.

From being regarded as one of the top midfielders in Europe during his spell with Juventus to the inconsistency that has led to constant criticism during his second spell at Old Trafford.

Things just don’t seem right for the Frenchman at United, while the 25-year-old sparked a storm over his future at the club himself in August by suggesting that he wasn’t happy, as noted by The Guardian.

Speculation has seemingly been rife over Pogba ever since those comments, and question marks have been raised over whether or not he’ll still be with the Red Devils after this season.

According to Don Balon, he could be gone as soon as January as it’s reported that he has decided he wants the move to the Nou Camp above the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus who are all specifically mentioned as interested parties.

It’s already suggested that Pogba is even house hunting while Don Balon add that the deal could cost the reigning Spanish champions around €100m.

This certainly isn’t the first time that the World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Daily Mail noting earlier this week that senior stars at the club want Pogba to join them.

Based on the report above, it’s suggested that the situation is a little further advanced now, but one thing that is worth noting at this stage is that it seems highly unlikely that United would allow their prized asset to leave in the middle of the season, if at all.

Signing a replacement in the January transfer window would be a far from ideal situation for Jose Mourinho and the club, but time will tell if a deal now materialises next year.

As noted by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague in the video below, he believes that despite Barcelona not making a move for Pogba this past summer, they would explore the possibility moving forward if he was on the market. Perhaps he will be next year and Balague’s assessment is accurate…