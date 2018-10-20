Jose Mourinho reveals which Chelsea star he would love to have at Man Utd

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho takes on former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and he has revealed the one player he would love to sign from the Blues.

The Portuguese tactician finds himself under pressure at United given that they continue to languish in eighth place in the Premier League table and haven’t found the consistency needed so far this season to suggest that they can compete for major honours.

SEE MORE: Sarri’s shocking label for Manchester United ahead of crunch Premier League clash

It doesn’t get much more difficult than a trip to Chelsea after the international break given the form that Maurizio Sarri’s men are in, and Mourinho has been busy discussing his former club while also revealing the one player he would like to prise away to Man Utd from the current squad.

“I would love to have him [Eden Hazard] in Manchester United but I don’t think Chelsea will sell him to Man United so it’s a not problem,” Mourinho said, as quoted by ESPN.

“Chelsea is led by intelligent and experienced people in football and they would never sell Eden to Man United.”

It’s fair to say that Mourinho is spot on with his assessment, as the chances of ever seeing Hazard in a Man Utd shirt are surely very, very slim.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form so far this season having scored eight goals and provided three assists in just 10 appearances for Chelsea, and so Mourinho will undoubtedly be better off focusing on devising a strategy to limit his influence on Saturday.

As noted by The Guardian, Hazard has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid one day, and so given that the Blues would surely never sell to a direct rival if he did angle for a move, a switch to Spain would seemingly be the most likely destination if he ever did leave west London.

Based on his comments above, Mourinho is fully aware of that, and he’ll simply be hoping that Hazard has an off day on Saturday when the two teams clash.