Prior to the international break, Real Madrid had gone four games without a win and had failed to score a single goal in that dire run.

In turn, coach Julen Lopetegui would have been hoping that the break would act as an opportunity for the squad to regroup and go again and put an end to their barren form in front of goal.

Unfortunately for the Spanish tactician, that wasn’t how it played out against Levante on Saturday as after falling two goals behind in the opening 13 minutes, they continued to fail to find a breakthrough to get back into the game.

In turn, as seen in the tweet below, Real Madrid set an unwanted record of going a staggering 465 minutes without a goal, their longest run in the history of the club in all competitions.

Fortunately for them, it didn’t go on much longer as Marcelo found the back of the net to give them hope of a comeback, but it wasn’t before the current group wrote themselves into the club’s history books for the wrong reasons.

Whether it’s an ongoing issue following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer or the current players at Lopetegui’s disposal not doing the job, they will have to sort it out moving forward if they are to compete on multiple fronts for major honours again this season.

Perhaps the bigger concern for the Madrid boss is the question marks over his position if he can’t oversee an upturn in form very soon. With the likes of Isco, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio involved, it’s shocking to think that this side is having troubles in the final third…