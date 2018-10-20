Leicester defender Harry Maguire has handed Manchester United with a transfer boost with his latest comments, Maguire signed a five-year deal with Leicester in September.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer after impressing with England at the World Cup in Russia.

United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old have been boosted following comments from Maguire on the Premier League Show whilst speaking to the BBC.

Maguire told the BBC:

“I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year,” Maguire told the Premier League Show. “See where it takes the club and see where we go from there.

“The platform they gave me to go and play at a World Cup is something I’ll never forget, so it’s a big part of me wanting to show something back.”

It seems as though Maguire is fully focused on Leicester this season which will leave a potential move to United in the January transfer window unlikely.

Although when asked by presenter Gary Lineker on the prospect of playing for a bigger club in the future, Maguire added:

“Yes, definitely it would be a difficult one,” he said. “I’m an ambitious player.

“If you’re not an ambitious footballer, you’re in the wrong game really.

“Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one.”

Maguire revealing his ambition to play in the Champions League will be a pleasant boost for United fans.

The Red Devils are in desperate need for some defensive reinforcements with the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof failing to impress this season.

Maguire has played every minute of all eight Premier League matches for Leicester this season, scoring two goals for the Foxes’ along the way.

Maguire would certainly offer United the defensive stability they require.