Serious concern for Man Utd as star rejects multiple offers to commit his future

Man Utd are reportedly facing the very real threat of losing Anthony Martial as it’s claimed that he has rejected several offers of a contract renewal.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and so whether it’s to secure his long-term future or to strengthen their position if they have to sell, the Red Devils will be eager to agree on new terms.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via RMC Sport, it’s been reported that Martial seemingly has no interest in signing a new contract as he has already rejected several offers from the club.

United have an option to extend his deal for another year which they will most likely now have to exercise to avoid losing the Frenchman for nothing in the summer, but it will be a serious concern in terms of his desire to want to leave Old Trafford if he’s unwilling to commit his long-term future.

It’s been an ongoing struggle for Martial to establish himself in the starting line-up again so far this season, as he struggled in the early part of the Premier League campaign to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s XI.

While his impact against Newcastle United prior to the international break showed what he can offer, it remains to be seen if he can consistently deliver and if Mourinho is willing to give him regular chances to prove his worth.

Nevertheless, with the ongoing uncertainty hovering over his future at Old Trafford, it doesn’t sound particularly promising for those hoping that he wants to stick around and continue to fight for his place if other options are available to him.

Competition for places remains fierce at United, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all fighting for the same places with Martial behind main striker Romelu Lukaku.