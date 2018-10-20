Video: Andre Schurrle scores 35-yard wonder goal for Fulham to give the Whites 1-0 lead vs Cardiff

Andre Schurrle produced a moment of pure magic this afternoon for Fulham, as he scored a 35-yard pile driver to give the Whites the lead against Cardiff.

The former Chelsea man, who signed for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side this past summer, scored one of the goals of the season against Neil Warnock’s side just a matter of minutes after the match kicked off.

The German was given the ball by Jean Seri, as he cut in from the left before firing his right-footed effort straight into the top corner, giving the Cardiff City ‘keeper no chance.

Here’s a clip of Schurrle’s banger this afternoon, one that we don’t think any Fulham fan will be forgetting in a hurry…