There was controversy surrounding Manchester City’s second goal against Burnley in this afternoon’s Premier League encounter.

In the 54th minute of the tie wing wizard Leroy Sane was brought down in the Burnley box leading to penalty appeals from City, the referee decided not to point to the spot but City controversially continued the play.

David Silva passed the ball into Bernardo Silva who rifled the ball into the roof of the net, which sparked angry protests from the Burnley defence.

The goal will certainly be a hot topic for conversation in the coming days, the referee should have had a much better grip on the situation.

See More: Video: Sergio Aguero blasts Manchester City into lead against Burnley, edging closer to Premier League milestone

Check out the controversial goal below:

To rub salt into the Burnley wounds it appears from video replays that the ball crossed the line and was out of play when David Silva passed the ball into Bernardo.

City have looked in fine form this afternoon and playing such free-flowing attacking football could see Pep Guardiola’s men lift the Premier League title again this season.