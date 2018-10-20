What Jose Mourinho said about Chelsea coach Marco Ianni after heated clash in Man Utd draw

After a thrilling encounter on the pitch which ended in a 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Man Utd, things kicked off on the touchline at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley scored deep into injury time to give the Blues a share of the spoils, but Chelsea coach Marco Ianni was caught celebrating directly in front of Jose Mourinho which in turn sparked a heated fracas as the United boss was held back by stewards, as seen in the video below.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview, Mourinho confirmed that he had spoken with both Maurizio Sarri and Ianni, and had received an apology from the latter over the incident which he accepted.

“I am not annoyed with anything. What happened with Sarri’s assistant, Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he will resolve it. The assistant has already come to me and apologised, I told him to forget it. I have made a lot of mistakes in my career.”

Seemingly after all those concerned had time to calm down, the matter appears to be resolved, albeit it remains to be seen if Sarri and Chelsea take any further action on Ianni who undoubtedly crossed the line.

Nevertheless, as he mentioned himself, Mourinho has been guilty of some unsportsmanlike actions himself over the course of his successful career, and so he appears to understand that emotions got the better of those concerned in the heat of the moment and is ready to put it in the past.

