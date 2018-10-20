‘What type of dirty info does he have?’ – Some Chelsea fans question key Maurizio Sarri selection

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri faces a big test with Man Utd visiting Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and his starting XI hasn’t passed without question marks being raised.

Given the fact that he’s guided his side to six wins and two draws in the Premier League so far this season as they remain unbeaten and joint top of the standings, the Italian tactician arguably deserves a little more faith.

SEE MORE: Chelsea transfer news: Blues ace considers January exit, Eden Hazard price-tag touted by club legend

However, as seen in the tweets below from some fans, they’ve questioned his decision to start Willian ahead of Pedro in such a crucial game.

The Brazilian international has managed two goals and three assists in 12 outings so far this season, while Pedro has been a little more efficient with three goals in six Premier League games.

In turn, the statistics would suggest that the Spaniard is perhaps the more dangerous threat in the league so far this season, and so there is an argument to be made that he would have been a better option.

Nevertheless, Sarri has placed his faith in Willian and time will tell if that is repaid by the winger as he looks to provide the creativity alongside Eden Hazard behind Alvaro Morata.

Coupled with the fact that Chelsea are looking to compete on multiple fronts with the Europa League returning next week, Sarri is also perhaps keeping an eye on ensuring that his stars remain fresh and he seemingly believes that Willian is the more appropriate option on this occasion.

It remains to be seen if his decision comes off as the Blues look to continue their impressive start to the campaign…

What type of dirty info does Willian have on Chelsea? — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 20, 2018

Pedro should’ve started ahead of Willian ffs — Ali?? (@TheBeardedRauI) October 20, 2018

Willian ?? — CHELSEA FC (@cy_mureithi) October 20, 2018

Oh not Willian again hope he turns up today — MisterAkin (@akinyemi_akiny3) October 20, 2018

Pedro over Willian, who agrees? — Andreas Bingen (@Bingenlol) October 20, 2018

Pedro>>>>>>>>MyNan>>>>Willian — Mick L (@MickL85) October 20, 2018

Why is willian starting? — . (@PricelessPedroo) October 20, 2018

Pedro should be starting, other than that, COYB? — ??7 (@NGoloFC) October 20, 2018