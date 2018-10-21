18-year-old Chelsea star being eyed up for £10M transfer swoop by Premier League side

Chelsea could be about to be the subject of a £10M raid from Premier League side Brighton for 18-year-old defender Reece James.

This is according to the Sun, who note that the Blues star, who is currently on loan at Championship side Wigan, has been impressing Chris Houghton’s side with his performances for the Latics, and that this has lead to the Seagulls eyeing up a summer swoop for the 18-year-old.

MORE: Chelsea superstar hits out as Manchester United for this reason following fiery 2-2 draw

The report also notes that Chelsea rate the defender as a player, and that the west London club won’t want to be ripped off in negotiations for the youngster.

For the good of his career, it may be wise for James to seal a move away from the Blues and go to the Seagulls, as it’s been seen over the years that very few young players actually manage to make a name for themselves at Stamford Bridge.

Stars like Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both supremely talented, yet failed to make a significant first team impact for the club since breaking through from the club’s youth teams.

Chelsea taking £10M for James may be a wise move for Maurizio Sarri’s side to make, as it seems unlikely that the player will make it as a big name at the club given the Blues’ track record with youngsters in the past.

Only time will tell if Brighton actually make a move for James, one that it may be worth Chelsea accepting their record with young players in previous years…