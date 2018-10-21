Manchester United forward Anthony Martial may have dropped a hint that he wants to stay at the club despite mixed transfer rumours and reports going around at the moment.
The France international scored twice in the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw with Chelsea yesterday, and celebrated with an Instagram photo of himself pointing at the club badge.
That looks like a hint he might be prepared to commit to United, despite RMC (with translation from Calciomercato) recently stating he’d rejected several offers of a new contract.
Elsewhere, the Metro claim Martial is in fact ready to sign a new deal instead of seek a transfer elsewhere after an up-and-down career at Old Trafford.
Make of this what you will then, folks…