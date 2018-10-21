Menu

(Photos) Some fans think Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri did something disgusting to Man United’s Jose Mourinho after Stamford Bridge clash

Some pictures after the game between Chelsea and Manchester United yesterday seem to show Maurizio Sarri doing something a bit nasty to Jose Mourinho.

It’s not entirely clear if this is some fans’ imaginations running a bit wild, but what appears to be going on is pretty gruesome if it’s true.

See the photos below collected by the Sun, which appears to show Sarri picking his nose whilst talking to Mourinho before then wiping it on the United manager’s back.

Could the Italian tactician really be that much of a s**thouse…?

Mourinho Sarri

Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri having a nice chat…

mourinho sarri

That’s a bit rude, Maurizio…

mourinho sarri

Oh good he’s stopped

Mourinho Sarri

Wait, what? That’s uncalled for, mate!

