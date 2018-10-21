Chelsea may want to take note of the latest transfer gossip emerging about Real Madrid as it’s reported Sergio Ramos wants the club to sell Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is not happy with the way his club and national team colleague has been conducting himself on and off the pitch and believes now is the time to cash in on him, according to Don Balon.

Despite Asensio long being regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe, he’s struggled to really make his opportunities count and hold down a regular starting spot at the Bernabeu.

Another recent Don Balon report suggested Chelsea had already held initial talks over signing Asensio, who seems like a player that could really add something to this Blues squad when he’s at his best.

However, CFC should perhaps approach with caution as Don Balon now claim Ramos is keen to see the 22-year-old offloaded as he’s not focused enough on his football.

While Asensio’s talent could be tempting for Chelsea, they should perhaps consider looking elsewhere if the player has done such a bad job of impressing at his current club.