Bid made: Chelsea star wants Blues to accept £141million transfer offer from Champions League giants

Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly wants his club to accept a £141million transfer offer coming in from Real Madrid despite some talk that he’s ready to sign a new contract.

It has been claimed by the Daily Express that the Belgium international is looking more likely to now commit his future to the Blues by becoming the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Still, speculation surrounding Hazard’s future has been going on for some time and it looks set to continue as conflicting reports now emerge.

Don Balon report that the 27-year-old believes Real Madrid’s £141m offer is a good enough bid for Chelsea to accept and allow him a move to the Bernabeu.

If they do not, it seems the player may be ready to run down his contract and ramp up the pressure on his club to accept an offer for him at a reduced price, or he could leave on a free at the end of next season, according to Don Balon.

Hazard would be an ideal signing for Real Madrid after their sale of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, with the team struggling after a lack of a top-class replacement for the Portuguese goal machine.

This would be a huge blow for Chelsea, however, who have made a fine start to this season, with Hazard in particularly scintillating form so far.

The former Lille man himself has given mixed messages over his future in recent months.

“I can finish with Chelsea,” he was quoted by Sky Sports this week. “No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here.

“So If I don’t go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans – I think the fans love me! What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that’s it.”

However, he was also recently quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying: “Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid.”