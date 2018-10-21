Chelsea superstars Eden Hazard and Willian have been accused of deliberately deciding to not pass to one of their struggling teammates by a former Chelsea star.

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit has claimed that misfiring Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata isn’t ‘trusted’ by his Chelsea teammates according to a report from The Mirror.

Following yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United, Morata now hasn’t scored in seven Premier League games for the Blues.

Despite Morata’s barren run of form recently it seems very selfish of Hazard and Willian to deliberately not pass to their struggling teammate.

Gullit made the sensational claims about the pair when speaking to Bein Sports:

“They don’t come into any positions where they create anything for him,”

“The worst part is you can see Willian and Hazard always dribble inside because they don’t trust him.

“It is difficult for a striker to play with these two who go inside all the time, you don’t know where to go.

“But also when the crosses are in, I think there was a moment in the first half where you asked “where is Morata”, he wasn’t there. So they don’t trust him.”

Gullit spent the twilight of his playing career with Chelsea and during his spell at Chelsea became player-manager at Stamford Bridge after Glen Hoddle’s sacking. In doing so Gullit became the first Dutchman to manage in the Premier League.

Despite Chelsea taking a 1-0 lead into the second half against United yesterday, a brace from Anthony Martial left the Blues facing their first defeat of the season.

Fortunately, Ross Barkley became a Stamford Bridge hero by scoring a last-gasp equaliser for Chelsea, Chelsea are currently two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool, sitting in 3rd place in the league.

With the top three sides all still managing to remain unbeaten it seems like the battle for the Premier League title is a three-horse race.