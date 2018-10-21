Juventus battle Tottenham for transfer of Champions League-winning forward

Juventus and Tottenham are reportedly both set for a transfer scrap over Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to sources in Spain.

The Frenchman’s Bernabeu future is in some doubt at the moment, with Juve and Spurs the two main teams ready to offer him the chance to continue playing at the highest level, according to Don Balon.

Benzema has looked somewhat past his peak for a while now, scoring only five league goals last season, despite playing his part again in Real Madrid winning a third Champions League final in a row.

It’s clear that the 30-year-old still has something to offer and could be a fine buy for a club like Juventus or Tottenham to provide more cover up front.

Were he to move to Turin, Benzema could rekindle his fine old partnership with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, while he’d also be a capable backup for Harry Kane in north London, giving Mauricio Pochettino the chance to occasionally rest the England international.