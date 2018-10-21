Menu

“All over the place” – These Man United fans demand one player is dropped and one changes position after Chelsea game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

A number of Manchester United fans seem to have one major complaint about the Chelsea game on Saturday.

Despite a frustrating late equaliser from Ross Barkley preventing United taking all three points, the Red Devils generally gave a good account of themselves in this big game.

Anthony Martial was particularly impressive, scoring twice in the second half to put Jose Mourinho’s side on the brink of a big victory.

MORE: (Photos) Some fans think Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri did something disgusting to Man United’s Jose Mourinho after Stamford Bridge clash

The France international’s display caught the eye in particular and it’s little surprise many MUFC fans are now calling on Mourinho to use him up front.

Especially as Romelu Lukaku’s goal drought went on with another poor performance, with a large number of fans on social media calling for the Belgian to be axed – while others being more generous towards him at least think he should be rested.

Could Martial or even Alexis Sanchez or Marcus Rashford get a run as a centre-forward? This lot think it would be worth a go, and it’s hard to argue, to be honest…

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Romelu Lukaku