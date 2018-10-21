“All over the place” – These Man United fans demand one player is dropped and one changes position after Chelsea game

A number of Manchester United fans seem to have one major complaint about the Chelsea game on Saturday.

Despite a frustrating late equaliser from Ross Barkley preventing United taking all three points, the Red Devils generally gave a good account of themselves in this big game.

Anthony Martial was particularly impressive, scoring twice in the second half to put Jose Mourinho’s side on the brink of a big victory.

The France international’s display caught the eye in particular and it’s little surprise many MUFC fans are now calling on Mourinho to use him up front.

Especially as Romelu Lukaku’s goal drought went on with another poor performance, with a large number of fans on social media calling for the Belgian to be axed – while others being more generous towards him at least think he should be rested.

Could Martial or even Alexis Sanchez or Marcus Rashford get a run as a centre-forward? This lot think it would be worth a go, and it’s hard to argue, to be honest…

Lukaku was all over the place and the worst player in the team today.

?His movements were nothing near enough.

?He didn’t press Chelsea’s centre backs when they’ve the ball up the field

? He killed all the counterattacks opportunities when receiving the ball — Mufc (@mufclover9) October 20, 2018

Sanchez – Martial – Rashford front 3 Tuesday has to be. Martial down the middle he’s best finisher we have ?? — Glenn Bond (@Bondiee7) October 21, 2018

against juventus I'd like to see a front 3 of Sanchez Rashford and martial

Lukaku has been hopeless for a good few games now

And players have been dropped for less than he's getting away with at the moment #UTFR — MUFC OLD SCHOOL (@kierantyoung) October 21, 2018

Mou needs to be wise and drop lukaku for the juve game. Sanchez or martial as the lone striker will do — Sebastian De Gea (@narutonipah) October 21, 2018

Martial scored the most goals since his debut get him upfront drop lukaku rapid! Haha — LeeBlair (@LeeBlairr) October 20, 2018

Sanchez up top and Lukaku right or bench. Need someone to hold tbe ball up and release it wide quick or we will never be good enough at counter attacking. — David (@DavidMaguire3) October 21, 2018

Love to see rashford through the middle and Sanchez and martial either side ?? — Ryan George Bennett (@RyanGBennett) October 21, 2018

Martial should be our striker, his finishing ability is 10 times better than Lukaku, Which allows Alexis on the left and Lingard or Rashford on the right, with mata at #10 — Jake Wells? (@hxtpmufc) October 21, 2018

Give lukaku a rest too.. play martial down the middle RT @Odd_Dizzy: Martial is a big game player. — Joey (@JosephOsogbue) October 21, 2018

I’d drop Lukaku for a bit and start Sanchez with Tony for a bit, see if we can get a partnership started. I do like Tony and Pogba together as well. — Jane (@Mufc_Girl20) October 20, 2018

Play Martial, Sanchez and Mata front three against Juve on Tuesday. Sanchez in the middle. Martial and Mata on either side. Lukeskey needs to be dropped for a while. — Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) October 20, 2018