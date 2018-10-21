Manchester United in talks to sign £130million duo, including ‘new Paul Pogba’

Manchester United are reportedly being linked with a potential £130million double swoop for Serie A duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic.

The Red Devils want to strengthen their midfield and defence in the near future and could raid Italian football for two elite talents in January.

According to the Daily Star, Milinkovic-Savic, who has been compared to United star Paul Pogba, would command a fee of around £90m.

21-year-old defender Milenkovic, meanwhile, would cost an additional £40m, meaning it would truly be a big spending spree for Jose Mourinho in the middle of the season.

United had a relatively quiet summer, failing to sign any of their defensive targets, while their main addition Fred has not lived up to expectations in midfield.

Spending £130m on Milinkovic-Savic and Milenkovic could therefore be ideal to get the team back on track in the second half of the season.