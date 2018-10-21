Manchester United in talks to sign £130million duo, including ‘new Paul Pogba’

Manchester United are reportedly being linked with a potential £130million double swoop for Serie A duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic.
The Red Devils want to strengthen their midfield and defence in the near future and could raid Italian football for two elite talents in January.
MORE: How to watch the Milan derby
According to the Daily Star, Milinkovic-Savic, who has been compared to United star Paul Pogba, would command a fee of around £90m.
21-year-old defender Milenkovic, meanwhile, would cost an additional £40m, meaning it would truly be a big spending spree for Jose Mourinho in the middle of the season.
United had a relatively quiet summer, failing to sign any of their defensive targets, while their main addition Fred has not lived up to expectations in midfield.
Spending £130m on Milinkovic-Savic and Milenkovic could therefore be ideal to get the team back on track in the second half of the season.