Man United ready to pay €100M to seal transfer of world class David De Gea replacement

Man United are reportedly ready to fork out €100M in order to sign Germany and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, a player who they could bring in to replace David De Gea.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Red Devils are willing to put the aforementioned total on the table to Barcelona for the former Borussia Mochengladbach star, and that the shot-stopper is their first choice replacement for De Gea should they fail to convince him to stay.

The report also notes that the German doesn’t intend on leaving Barcelona, and that this interest in from Jose Mourinnho’s side could be used as a way to get him an improved deal at the Nou Camp.

Given how Ter Stegen performed against Sevilla on Saturday, it won’t be surprising to hear that United are interested in him.

Barcelona won the match 4-2, however they most likely wouldn’t have managed to secure all three points should Ter Stegen not have produced the heroics that he did.

During his time at Barca, the German international has managed to develop into one of the best ‘keepers on the planet, one that is definitely capable of winning many prestigious individual awards in the future.

De Gea leaving United would obviously be a big blow for Mourinho’s side, however if they were able to get in Ter Stegen as a replacement for the Spaniard, it may turn out to be a beneficial move for the club in the long-term.