Manchester United star mocks doubters after Chelsea draw and these fans absolutely love it

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling tweeted what appears to be a popular Anthony Martial chant among the club’s fans after the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Although the Red Devils conceded at the death to let two points slip away and only leave Stamford Bridge with a draw, Smalling seemed eager to hail Martial’s superb performance.

The France international scored twice in the second half to give United the lead, showing his superb finishing ability and proving some doubters wrong after many had started to  write him off.

While one or two fans were not too keen on Smalling’s professionalism with this tweet after a slightly disappointing draw, many just seemed delighted to see him hitting back at Martial’s haters and engaging in a bit of banter.

The 28-year-old is far from the best defender in the world, but has generally been one of United’s better performers this season, and supporters enjoyed the fact that he’s a member of ‘Martial FC’ – a phrase branded around a lot on social media due to the special cult following the French attacker seems to have…

