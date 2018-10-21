Manchester United star mocks doubters after Chelsea draw and these fans absolutely love it

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling tweeted what appears to be a popular Anthony Martial chant among the club’s fans after the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
Although the Red Devils conceded at the death to let two points slip away and only leave Stamford Bridge with a draw, Smalling seemed eager to hail Martial’s superb performance.
The France international scored twice in the second half to give United the lead, showing his superb finishing ability and proving some doubters wrong after many had started to write him off.
While one or two fans were not too keen on Smalling’s professionalism with this tweet after a slightly disappointing draw, many just seemed delighted to see him hitting back at Martial’s haters and engaging in a bit of banter.
Tony Martial came from France…
English press said he had no chance.
50 million down the drain…
OOPS @AnthonyMartial scores again!!! ??1??1??
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 20, 2018
The 28-year-old is far from the best defender in the world, but has generally been one of United’s better performers this season, and supporters enjoyed the fact that he’s a member of ‘Martial FC’ – a phrase branded around a lot on social media due to the special cult following the French attacker seems to have…
Chris is martial fc hahaha
— #Reddalotshaw (@NatyWagaye) October 20, 2018
@Bra_Kojo_nie @LavezziGH Smalling be Martial fc ??
— Smalling (@oneal_gh) October 20, 2018
Chris Smalling knows??? pic.twitter.com/MkF14ut8y6
— T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) October 20, 2018
Omg love that this is his real account, like a die hard fan ?
— M A R I A ? (@ImTheSoundtrack) October 20, 2018
Chris gets it ! ??
— Chris ??? (@Pxgba_6) October 20, 2018
Might be the only things I liked about you ???
— saazan MUFC (@Devils20sajan) October 20, 2018
My g
— AnthonyMartial (@MartialFC_11) October 20, 2018
This is brilliant ??????
— Leon Semper (@Lsemps) October 20, 2018
Class lol
— Billy Stone (@BillStone23) October 20, 2018
Well done Chris, you defended well. Well done Anthony, you were our main source of goals. Keep it up fellas.
— Wallace® (@konaboywalla) October 20, 2018
Love this tweet @ChrisSmalling
— Rasul (@rasulimran1) October 20, 2018