Paul Pogba hints to international team-mates he’s preparing to leave Man United for La Liga transfer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been asking about life in Barcelona as he looks to get a transfer away from Old Trafford.

According to Diario Gol, Pogba has spoken with French international team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele, both Barca players, about life in the city and they’ve seemingly encouraged him to get a house there.

The 25-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation for some time now after a difficult spell in the Premier League.

Despite arriving at United a couple of years ago with the reputation of being one of the best players in the world, he has not looked worth the investment for the Red Devils so far.

Still, other leading clubs may well feel it’s worth gambling on him as he could perform better in a less competitive league and in a more attack-minded team.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this season that Pogba wanted to leave for Barcelona, and it seems Diario Gol are claiming he is now expecting that a deal could soon be on the cards.

It perhaps seems unlikely United would sell such an important player in the middle of the season, though the scrapping of players being cup-tied in the Champions League could make major January deals more likely now.