Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing the Manchester United board to sanction the transfer of a central defender who can immediately step into the first team.

Defensive issues have been persistent this season and the Red Devils are in desperate need to shore things up at the back or they will risk failing to qualify for the Champions League this season.

According to a report from the Times , Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has caught Mourinho’s eye and the Portuguese even went as far as scouting the defender whilst he played for Serbia in the recent international break.

CaughtOffside earlier reported that Mourinho saw Milenkovic as a worthy investment given his ability to play at either centre-back or at right-back.

Although despite Mourinho’s interest in the defender, the United hierarchy see a potential move for the defender as risky according to the report from the Times.

The United hierarchy believe that Milenkovic – who only turned 21 on the eve of Mourinho’s scouting mission is not ready for a starting role at Old Trafford.

It seems that the United board haven’t changed their stance on backing Mourinho in the transfer market.

The Times report also notes that Mourinho and Woodward clashed in the summer over Woodward’s reluctancy to land a suitable defensive addition prior to the start of United’s disastrous Premier League campaign.

United’s season could be very different if the board backed Mourinho’s desire to land a top centre-back this summer.

It’s also worth noting that question marks over Milenkovic at the tender age of 21 are quite unfair. The youngster could settle in at Old Trafford right away, Milenkovic would be surrounded by his compatriot Nemanja Matic.

The 21-year-old would also no doubt have the backing of former United stalwart Nemanja Vidic – who would be able to pass on a wealth of knowledge and guidance to his compatriot should he join United in the January transfer window.

