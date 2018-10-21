Maurizio Sarri hits out at Chelsea players after dropping points against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has criticised his players for the way they performed in the second half against Manchester United.

The Blues were not at their best as they lost a 1-0 first-half lead to go 2-1 down until a stoppage time equaliser rescued them a point at the death.

Sarri will no doubt feel his side could have done better against an off-form United outfit, and the Italian tactician admitted he was disappointed after the game.

Known for his preference for a possession-based game with short passes, Sarri hit out at his players for abandoning that philosophy against United when he spoke after the match.

Sarri: 'We started playing the long ball in the last 30 minutes. That's not how I want to play. I want to play short passes.' #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2018

Despite this result on Saturday, Chelsea remain in the title race after a fine start to the season in which Sarri has arguably already got the team performing beyond expectation.

CFC finished 5th under Antonio Conte last season and many felt before the start of this term that they would struggle again after a lack of considerable investment in the summer transfer window.