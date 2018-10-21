Mohamed Salah goal helps Liverpool do something only Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal have done before

Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool against Huddersfield Town yesterday gave the Reds their 200th Premier League away win.

The Egypt international struck for Liverpool to give them a hard-fought 1-0 win on Saturday evening and maintain their superb start to the 2018/19 season.

While it’s too early to tell if Jurgen Klopp’s side can truly see out a title challenge with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea this term, they’ve already made an impressive piece of history with their latest result.

According to their official site, LFC have now won 200 on the road in the Premier League era, joining Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as the only other teams to do so.

As those four have been the traditional big four for much of the last 20 years, it’s little surprise to see them all hold that impressive record.

Klopp will just be glad with another three points on the board as his side showed they can win ugly this season, with another result they had to really grind out.

Having improved defensively with the signing of Virgil van Dijk in January and Alisson in the summer, this Liverpool team now looks to have added that extra dimension to their game after being known as being somewhat flaky and unreliable entertainers for most of the Klopp era so far.