Man City consider £40million bid to spoil Man United’s transfer plans this January

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up offering £40million to beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham to the transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Netherlands international has impressed hugely since leaving Chelsea to play regularly in Eddie Howe’s side, becoming one of the most solid and reliable centre-backs in the Premier League.

While Ake failed to get the playing time he perhaps deserved at Stamford Bridge, he could now make his way back to a big club after showing what he’s capable of at this level.

United and Spurs have been linked with the 23-year-old, but City look ready to consider joining the chase with a £40m bid for the player this winter, according to the Sun.

Ake looks ideal for City given they could still afford to be a little more solid at the back, with some lingering doubts remaining over players like Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, is ageing and has a patchy recent fitness record, so the club could do with a long-term replacement.

Ake can also operate at left-back or defensive midfield if needed, so could plug various gaps in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Still, this would be bad news for United as Jose Mourinho is surely in more dire need of tightening up in defence after a slow start to the season thanks to unconvincing form from the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.