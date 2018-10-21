Jose Mourinho orders Man United to sign £150million England star after MAJOR development

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to try and win the race for Manchester City contract rebel Raheem Sterling in a shock transfer.

The England international’s future at the Etihad Stadium looks in major doubt at the moment after the recent development that he and his club look unable to agree on a new contract for him.

Sterling’s current deal with City expires at the end of next season and there has already been talk of a possible £100million bid from Real Madrid to secure his services.

It has also emerged that United are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s situation, with Jose Mourinho a huge fan of the player dating back to his time at Liverpool.

Sterling was strongly linked with Mourinho’s Chelsea when he came into a similar situation with his contract at Liverpool, though he ended up at City instead.

It remains to be seen if the speedy winger would consider moving across Manchester to play for the Red Devils, though he’s clearly shown in the past that he has no qualms about leaving one Premier League giant for another.

Sterling could make a fine signing for United given their struggles in attack at the moment, with Alexis Sanchez again left on the bench this weekend after some poor recent form.

However, it is likely that United would face paying more than Madrid for Sterling due to the clubs’ strong rivalry, with around £150m possibly needed to prise him away.