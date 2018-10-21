Real Madrid ready to seal £100m transfer as alternative to Eden Hazard as he nears new Chelsea contract

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as £100million to seal the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international is seemingly stalling on signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

The Daily Express claim his contract talks have hit an impasse due to his wage demands, putting Madrid on alert, with club president Florentino Perez ready to pay as much as £100m to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Sterling has shone for Liverpool, City and England in his career so far, consistently showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Real could definitely do with his pace and goal threat up front after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, with the team struggling at the moment as the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio don’t really look up to the job of replacing the Portuguese.

Don Balon and others have linked Los Blancos with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, but signs now point towards him staying at Stamford Bridge.

Another report from the Express claims the Belgium international is prepared to snub the Spanish giants and sign a big new contract with Chelsea.

Sterling would undoubtedly be a fine alternative, however, and City could be well advised to stop messing around and give him improved terms to keep him in Manchester.