Real Madrid handed transfer boost as 149-goal Premier League talisman ready to seal ‘dream’ transfer

Real Madrid have been handed a transfer boost, after it was reported that Sergio Aguero is ready to force through his ‘dream’ move to Los Blancos from Man City.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Argentine international is ready to ‘break’ his contract with the reigning Premier League champions in order to seal a move to the Spanish capital should that become an option.

MORE: Luka Modric wants to see Real Madrid make key change before vital El Clasico clash vs Barcelona

This should come as great news for Real, as it now seems like it’s going to be that little bit easier to sign Aguero from Man City should they feel the need to in the future.

Aguero is one of the best forward players on the planet, and his presence at Real definitely seems needed given how much Karim Benzema has declined in recent years.

During his time in the Premier League, Aguero has managed to score a hugely impressive 149 goals in 2015 games, a goal-to-game record that is one of the best in the league’s history.

The Argentinian has already proven that he has what it takes to cut it in La Liga, as during his time with Atletico Madrid, the forward scored 100 goals in 230 games in all competitions, with 74 of these coming in La Liga.

Aguero’s goal threat and presence could be what Real need to fill the void that was left in their side following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Now all that remains is to see whether the former Atleti mad actually manages to seal his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.