Video: Ross Barkley reveals what Maurizio Sarri told him before scoring Chelsea equaliser against Man United

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has revealed what manager Maurizio Sarri told him before bringing him on against Manchester United.

The England international continued his fine recent form by netting a late, late equaliser for the Blues, and he told Chelsea TV afterwards that Sarri told him to go on and make an impact, whether through a goal or an assist.

Barkley certainly took that on board, following up on some fine recent form for club and country.

The 24-year-old also scored in Chelsea’s recent win at Southampton, and shone in two appearances for England over the international break.

Watch his post-match interview below…