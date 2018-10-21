Video: Liverpool loanee executes expert finish to help Steven Gerrard to managerial first

Liverpool starlet Ryan Kent impressed for loan side Rangers today with a delightful chipped effort against Hamilton Academical.

Watch the video below as Kent shows remarkable composure to race onto a through-ball and expertly place the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Rangers won 4-1, helping manager Steven Gerrard to his first away win in the Scottish Premiership – also his first away league win as a manager.

Reds fans will no doubt be pleased to see their former player doing well and giving first-team experience to their talented young players like Kent.