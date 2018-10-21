Two in, Two out: Antonio Conte wants squad shake-up at Real Madrid should he replace Julen Lopetegi as manager

Antonio Conte wants to shake up Real Madrid’s current squad should he be selected to replace Julen Lopetegui as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Italian is the club’s favourite to replace the former Spain boss, and that he is keen on the idea of moving to the Spanish capital.

The report notes that the former Chelsea boss wants Mauro Icardi and Marcos Alonso to join him at the Bernabeu, and that he wants both Karim Benzema and Marcelo shipped out.

Julen Lopetegui has had a torrid time as Real manager over the past few weeks, and it looks as if his days at the Santiago Bernabeu are definitely numbered.

Conte would be a great choice to replace the Spaniard, as he has already won both Serie A and the Premier League during his career as a manager, and can definitely pull it out the bag for Los Blancos if he’s selected to be their new manager.

It’s been clear for a while now that Benzema is declining as a player, and replacing him with Icardi would be a superb move from Los Blancos.

As well as Benzema, Marcelo also seems to be a player that needs replacing, as he is approaching the twilight years of his career, and bringing in a younger, fresher left-back to replace the Brazilian should be a move that Real go for even if Conte doesn’t come in.

Alonos is familiar with Conte’s play style as the two spent time together at Chelsea, and his signing would be a fantastic one for Real to make given his attacking abilities and danger from set pieces.

Only time will tell us if Conte is the man brought in to replace Lopetegui, something that could look even more likely if Los Blancos lose to Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season next week…