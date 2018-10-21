Usain Bolt has been offered a professional contract by A-League side Central Coast Mariners according to the superstar’s agent Ricky Simms.

Since Bolt retired from athletics the world’s greatest ever sprinter has been trying to earn himself a contract as a professional footballer.

A report from ESPN has revealed that Simms admitted that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner was offered a professional contract with the A-League club.

32-year-old Bolt scored a brace in an exhibition game last weekend for the Mariners which called for fans to offer the Jamaican a professional contract.

Simms told ESPN:

“I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners.”

Bolt recently turned down the offer of a professional contract from Maltese side Valletta FC.

Despite the news breaking that the Mariners had offered the sprint king a deal, coach Mike Mulvey did his best to pour cold water on the speculation:

“I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world. You’re just talking about speculation, I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about and that’s the honest truth.”

Bolt will now have the chance to mull over the offer from the Mariner’s and it seems that Bolt is now only one step away from achieving his dream of becoming a professional footballer.