(Photo) Arsenal star announces long-awaited return to training with team-mates after injury hell

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has posted a photo of himself training with his team-mates again at long last after a lengthy spell out injured.

The Gunners star suffered an Achilles problem last season that saw him miss France’s World Cup win in Russia this summer, as well as the start of this season.

As noted by football.london, Koscielny has been back in some form of training for a while now, but it seems he’s only now ready to train alongside other players again.

If Koscielny returns soon that could be a big boost for new Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who’s got off to a decent start without the Frenchman, but who could obviously do with an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi at the back.