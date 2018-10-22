Juventus and Lazio should reportedly be concerned as it’s claimed Barcelona sent sporting director Ariedo Braida to Italy over the weekend to watch two stars in particular.

The Catalan giants appear on course to enjoy a successful campaign this year, but there have been question marks early on too given their dip prior to the international break.

While they seemingly haven’t found a long-term solution at right-back since Dani Alves left with Sergi Roberto showing versatility to play out of position on countless occasions, the midfield is ageing and could need a reshuffle sooner rather than later.

The likes of Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are all over 30, and so in terms of the long-term picture, solutions could be brought in to eventually replace them albeit they still have plenty left in the tank.

According to Calciomercato, there could be two targets on the transfer radar already as it’s claimed Braida went to watch Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this past weekend.

Further, it’s added that while Cancelo moved to Turin in a deal worth €40m this past summer, Lazio have previously been touted to be demanding over €100m for Milinkovic-Savic. With that in mind, it’s undoubtedly going to be expensive business for Barcelona if they are serious about the duo.

Cancelo’s valuation will perhaps only continue to rise too given his impressive start to the season, with the 24-year-old picking up two assists in nine outings while also providing defensive solidity on either flank.

As for Milinkovic-Savic, the Serbian international has endured a slower start to the campaign in comparison and arguably doesn’t look anywhere near a player worth a €100m+ price-tag.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old showed last season that he is one of the top talents in Europe with his technical quality and defensive steeliness wrapped into one package and so it’s no real surprise that Barcelona are supposedly keen on exploring the possibility of signing him.