Video: ‘Embarrassing’ Chelsea ace ripped to shreds for social media antics after Manchester United game

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been ripped to shreds by online super-fan Alex Goldberg for liking a photo by Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

As flagged up by our friends at TalkChelsea, the French flop, on loan at AC Milan this season, seemed to take a little dig at his parent club by liking Martial’s celebration picture from the game at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Chelsea given major injury scare after Manchester United game

Martial scored twice in a 2-2 draw between Chelsea and United, and Goldberg was absolutely incensed to see Bakayoko disrespecting his team with his social media activities.

Watch his epic rant below – it’s fair to say he’s got a point, even though it probably was a bit more innocent than it seems, it certainly isn’t a great look by a player who should be doing much more to win over Chelsea fans after his disastrous form for the club since he joined.

