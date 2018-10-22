Real Madrid confident €60million bid will deliver transfer of important Chelsea star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as €60million to seal the transfer of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

The Spanish giants are said to be confident that kind of offer would be enough to persuade the Blues to sell the versatile defender, whose signing would also have the approval of his international team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to Don Balon.

Alonso could be an ideal upgrade on Marcelo, whose form has taken a hit as Don Balon also claim he could be on his way to Juventus to join old team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea will not want to lose an important player like Alonso after also seeing Thibaut Courtois swapping Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu in the summer.

Real are, however, said to believe €60m would do the trick, though one can imagine CFC might ask for a bit more given his importance to the team and the fact that he’d be harder to replace in the middle of the season.

The 27-year-old started his career in Real Madrid’s youth team but played just one senior game for Los Blancos before having to climb up the club ladder elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if Alonso would be that desperate to go back there, though he may also feel he has a point to prove at his first club.