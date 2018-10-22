Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Leicester City: Key boost for Unai Emery, but duo fail to recover

Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates on Monday night hoping to extend their impressive form prior to the international break.

The Gunners are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions as Unai Emery is starting to see improvements, but it remains to be seen if the international break may have broken his side’s momentum.

They’ll of course be hoping not, but it promises to be a difficult encounter against a Leicester side looking to break into the top half of the table with their fifth win of the campaign.

It’s mixed news on the injury front for Emery as Arsenal get Mesut Ozil back as he’s named captain, but neither Petr Cech nor Sokratis have recovered in time from injury to feature.

Stephan Lichtsteiner gets the nod in place of Nacho Monreal, while Sead Kolasinac misses out as well.

Nevertheless, given the quality and depth available to Emery, he’ll be confident that his side can produce another victory, although they’ll attempt to do so without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the starting line-up.

He starts on the bench with in-form Alexandre Lacazette leading the line for Arsenal, but it would certainly come as no surprise if the Gabon international is introduced late on against tired legs to help Arsenal pick up all three points.