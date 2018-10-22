Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Isco comments, defiant reply over allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media ahead of facing Man Utd with Juventus, but off-the-field matters were the hot topics of discussion.

The 33-year-old swapped Real Madrid for Juve this past summer, and it has proven to be a positive move thus far as he has made an influential impact in Turin to set them on course for further success this season.

In contrast, Los Blancos are in a hugely concerning slump currently having gone winless in their last five outings in all competitions, losing four of those games and scoring just one goal.

Evidently frustrated over being constantly asked about the void left behind by Ronaldo, Isco tried his best to dismiss that excuse by insisting that there was little that he could do about it and so it isn’t a concern.

“We can’t cry about someone who didn’t want to be here,” he said, as per AS.

While that was earlier on on Monday, Ronaldo talked to the media at Old Trafford just hours later and was asked about Isco’s comments, to which he replied: “I’m absolutely fine with them. You can’t cry; that’s true,” as reported by AS.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar was also quizzed on the rape allegations that he faces from Kathryn Mayorga relating to an incident which took place in Las Vegas in 2009.

While he did opt to respond, he was seemingly intent on dismissing the story again and was more focused on the positive things in his life.

“I know that I’m an example, on the pitch and outside the pitch. I always smile, I’m a happy man, I’m blessed to play for a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I’m healthy. I have everything. The rest doesn’t interfere on me.”

Time will tell if Ronaldo enjoys a winning return to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, but he’ll certainly have to put these talking points to the back of his mind while on the pitch to ensure that he’s at his best.

While it seems as though there’s little else to say about the exchange with Isco through the media, it remains to be seen how long the allegations made against him continue before the matter is cleared up.