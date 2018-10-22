Florentino Perez has decided on next Real Madrid coach, message sent to candidate over replacing Julen Lopetegui

As their crisis on the pitch continues, Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has reportedly already decided on who he will replace Julen Lopetegui with.

It was always likely to be a struggle for the Spanish tactician, as he was under immediate pressure to sustain the incredible level of success enjoyed under predecessor Zinedine Zidane.

Further, he was forced to do so without Cristiano Ronaldo after the talisman’s exit this past summer, and with no marquee signing arriving to fill the void he left behind, it was predictable that Real Madrid could struggle.

That has been the case in recent weeks as they’ve gone five games without a win, scoring just once in that run while now slipping down to seventh place in La Liga and four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

With that in mind something has to surely change at the Bernabeu, and according to Corriere dello Sport, Perez wants Antonio Conte to come in and replace Lopetegui on the bench.

It’s even suggested that they’ve contacted the former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy coach twice, and that talks are underway between Conte’s lawyers and the Blues to free him of his contract. Further, the report claims that Real Madrid have sent a message to the Italian tactician to inform them if he receives another offer.

In turn, it has to be said that it sounds like Conte could become the next Madrid boss if things fall into place and perhaps he could be the ideal man for the job to turn things around.

Given his experience, winning pedigree and no-nonsense style of management, he could bring organisation and that ruthless winning mentality back to Real Madrid, but time will tell if the relevant agreements are reached for it to happen.