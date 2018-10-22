Jose Mourinho to launch internal investigation at Manchester United after Chelsea gain advantage through tactical leak

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to launch an internal investigation at the club after his tactics for the Chelsea game were leaked.

The Red Devils drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, putting in one of their better performances this season, though they still could not come away with a win as Ross Barkley scored a late, late equaliser for the home side.

Chelsea may have gained some advantage ahead of the match, however, with Mourinho unhappy to learn his starting XI was leaked beforehand, according to the Daily Mail.

The Portuguese tactician started with Juan Mata in a number ten role, which was something of a surprise move initially, though Chelsea would no doubt have been able to deduce a reasonable amount of information from that decision relating to how their opponents were going to approach the game.

It may be that players or coaches inside the club are for some reason choosing to leak this info to the press, and the Mail reports Mourinho is now set to launch an internal investigation to find out who’s behind this.