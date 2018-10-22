Despite a seemingly innocent tweet revealing his excitement over playing at Old Trafford, Paulo Dybala has been urged by some Man Utd fans to join them.

The Juventus ace is expected to feature for the Italian giants when they face United in Manchester on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

As seen in his tweet below, the opportunity to play in the Theatre of Dreams is evidently something that he has been waiting for in his career, and the 24-year-old will now seemingly get the chance to do so.

Ultimately, it was clearly meant as an innocent comment on his excitement to play in a stadium with such a rich history, but as noted below, some Man Utd fans took it a little further and interpreted it as an opportunity to try and urge him to join the Red Devils so he could play at Old Trafford permanently.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, it’s a transfer that has been touted previously, but given his importance to Juventus, it seems as though it would be difficult to prise him away from the Serie A champions with his best years still ahead of him too.

Nevertheless, he does enjoy a strong friendship with Paul Pogba from their days together in Turin, and some fans believe that the Frenchman could be a factor in convincing Dybala to make the switch. Time will tell if it happens in the future but it seems pretty unlikely for now.

Perhaps the bigger concern for United fans should be Dybala’s potential influence alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in helping Juventus to a win on Tuesday night…

