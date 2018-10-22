Juventus suffer crucial injury setback on eve of Man Utd showdown in Champions League

Juventus travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and they’ll do so without a key member of their squad.

The Turin giants finally dropped their first points of the season over the weekend as they were held to a draw by Genoa in a disappointing outing for coach Massimiliano Allegri and his players.

SEE MORE: Video: Shocking highlights reveal Juventus summer signing is the weak link Manchester United must target on Tuesday night

They’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways in midweek when they face the Red Devils, but the Italian tactician has suffered an unwanted injury setback ahead of the encounter.

As noted in the tweet below from Sky Sport Italia, a sprained ankle has ruled Mario Mandzukic out, and given how the 32-year-old has continued to play a fundamental role for Juve so far this season, it could prove to be costly.

From his four goals and two assists in eight league outings to playing a key part in Europe so far this campaign, the Croatian stalwart is undoubtedly an important part of Allegri’s plans and losing him will be a blow.

Nevertheless, he does have the likes of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi to call upon still, although they don’t offer the same steeliness and experience that Mandzukic brings to the table.

Especially away from home, his work ethic could have perhaps been key, but Juventus will have to deal with his absence and look to come away with a positive result and produce a response after their disappointment over the weekend.