Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan is reportedly the latest English wonderkid to become a transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old is considered a real wonderkid at Anfield and is one of a number of Premier League-based targets for Dortmund after the immense success of Jadon Sancho in Germany, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report also links Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with Dortmund and with Monaco, while Manchester City’s Phil Foden is also mentioned as attracting interest.

It certainly looks like this should become a concern for English clubs, with the best homegrown talent perhaps now seeing that a move abroad represents their best hope of getting first-team football and the development they need to progress.

Liverpool have a better record than Chelsea and City of promoting youth, so will hope that can perhaps give them hope of holding on to the highly-rated Duncan, whom they themselves poached from City not so long ago.

Sancho is not the only English wonderkid shining in the Bundesliga at the moment, with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson also making a real impression on loan at Hoffenheim.