Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed the somewhat surprising response from manager Jurgen Klopp after the team’s 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The Reds continued their fine start to the season by grinding out another hard-fought win to keep up the pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

However, some were concerned that it was far from a vintage display from Liverpool, and it seems Klopp had plenty to say to his players afterwards.

The German tactician is known for liking his teams to play a particular brand of football, so while he’ll be happy to have picked up another three points, it seems he laid into the manner of his players’ performances.

Shaqiri described the boss as being ’emotional’ after the game, though he agreed that he and his team-mates could have played much better than they did.

‘He wants the best from you and always demands that you give 100 per cent,’ the Switzerland international is quoted in the Mirror.

‘He is very emotional. If he sees something that is not 100 per cent normal he will shout… and he did!

‘That’s normal. Everything was not perfect like he wanted it to be. In the end we won the game and that was the most important thing. But we have to analyse what was good and what was not good.’

Mohamed Salah scored a tidy winner for LFC, who will now return to Champions League action this week, and will need a response after losing to Napoli in their last European outing.