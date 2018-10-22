Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is on the brink of the sack at the Bernabeu after a poor start to the season, according to various reports.

Sky Sports claim the Spanish tactician is set to lose his job after a five-game winless run, with Marca adding that he may not even last in time for the club’s next Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen, as he could be just hours away from officially being dismissed.

Marca add that Madrid would most likely promote B team manager and former player Santiago Solari as Lopetegui’s replacement on an interim basis, before trying for bigger-name targets like Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Solari looks a risky appointment due to his inexperience, though of course Zinedine Zidane performed superbly after also being drafted in when Rafael Benitez was sacked in 2015/16.

The publication also lists Laurent Blanc as one option for Los Blancos, who have really struggled since the surprise departure of Zidane at the end of last season.

The Frenchman was a huge success with Real, winning three Champions League finals in a row in less than three full seasons in charge.

However, he perhaps wisely chose to go out on a high, with the club undergoing a radical transformation this summer after also selling legendary goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.