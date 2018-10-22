Manchester City star Leroy Sane got away with a horrific and unnecessary challenge in the Burnley game this weekend.

Watch this video below and ask yourself how on earth the Germany international escaped without a red card for this overly aggressive tackle that could’ve led to a serious injury.

City won 5-0 against Burnley but, watching this back, there’s no way Pep Guardiola’s side should have finished with all eleven men on the field.

Sane is a fine player on his day, but he’s not having his best season and this kind of challenge will just make him go down in people’s estimations even more…