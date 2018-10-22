Manchester City star Leroy Sane got away with a horrific and unnecessary challenge in the Burnley game this weekend.
Watch this video below and ask yourself how on earth the Germany international escaped without a red card for this overly aggressive tackle that could’ve led to a serious injury.
MORE: Video: Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy combine to complete 5-0 rout for Man City against Burnley
City won 5-0 against Burnley but, watching this back, there’s no way Pep Guardiola’s side should have finished with all eleven men on the field.
Sane is a fine player on his day, but he’s not having his best season and this kind of challenge will just make him go down in people’s estimations even more…
How this wasn't a red card is beyond me pic.twitter.com/C23IpXaFft
— ???? (@FutbolEden) October 21, 2018