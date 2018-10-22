Jose Mourinho said he did not want to take questions from Spanish journalists at some point in today’s press conference ahead of the Manchester United vs Juventus clash.

The Portuguese tactician gave another somewhat strange performance in front of the media today ahead of Tuesday night’s big game at Old Trafford.

At one point, Mourinho specifically hit out at the tone of the press conference and said he did not want any further questions from Spanish media as he accused them of only wanting to talk about Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo of course left Madrid for Juventus this summer and his return to former club United in Europe is a pretty big deal, but it seems Mourinho got a little fed up discussing it.

? "I don't like this press conference." The United boss wasn't impressed with some of the questions at his press conference this afternoon. #mufc pic.twitter.com/M6mOHpbZ00 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 22, 2018

Mourinho on Pogba: “I don’t like this press conference, I don’t like to talk about individuals. I don’t want to speak to the Spanish journalists because they are only interested in Real Madrid and Ronaldo.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 22, 2018

On top of that, the Red Devils boss gave some slightly strange answers to questions, many of which are quoted here in the Independent, as he refused to give too much praise to the in-form Anthony Martial and also gave no explanation for why Alexis Sanchez would be missing the game against Juventus.