Jose Mourinho scraps one pre-match tradition ahead of Manchester United vs Juventus

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to scrap one pre-match tradition ahead of his side’s game with Juventus.

Concerned about traffic after arriving late to United’s last Champions League home game against Valencia, Mourinho will reportedly not have his players stay at the Lowry hotel beforehand, as has been tradition.

This is because he wants to stay somewhere closer to Old Trafford to avoid the same problems as last time, according to the Daily Mail.

The Portuguese tactician urgently needs a good result in this next game, with United winning just once in their last six games in all competitions.

Juventus will certainly not be easy opponents, but United can’t afford too many more slip-ups or they face the real risk of not qualifying from a difficult group.

Given that the Red Devils already look out of the running as serious Premier League title contenders, they could do with some luck and a good run in Europe’s biggest cup competition.

For the time being, however, Mourinho will just hope his players can get there for kick-off and avoid any other small factors that could unsettle his side.