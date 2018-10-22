Real Madrid are reportedly keen to hire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and seal the loan transfer of LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to turn things around for them after a terrible start to the season.

Los Blancos have looked hugely unconvincing since replacing Zinedine Zidane with Julen Lopetegui in the summer, and could now make a change yet again after some poor recent form.

In a surprise development, former Madrid boss Mourinho is said to be being lined up as the club’s top target to return to the Bernabeu, according to El Chiringuito, as translated by the Metro.

The Portuguese tactician didn’t exactly leave Real on the best of terms at the end of his first spell, but remains one of the most successful and experienced coaches in the game.

United might have something to say about it, however, as they’ve seemed prepared to stick by their manager despite an unconvincing start to the season at Old Trafford as well.

As well as that, Mourinho could link up with former star player Ibrahimovic, whom he’s managed at United and Inter Milan.

COPE report that the veteran Swede is a loan target for Madrid to boost their goal-scoring woes since Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer departure.

The 37-year-old certainly hasn’t lost his scoring touch after some superb form in the MLS, but whether he can still cut it at a major European club is another question.