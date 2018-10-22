Wonderkid joins Manchester United training ahead of Juventus, midfielder absent amid transfer U-turn

Manchester United wonderkid Tahith Chong has reportedly been spotted training with the first-team ahead of the Juventus game in the Champions League tomorrow night.

The young attacking midfielder has often looked one of the most eye-catching prospects from United’s youth team matches, and has been tipped for a big future in the game.

Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News now claims Chong has been involved in the team’s preparations for the game against Juve, though there’s no indication yet that he might be ready to be involved in such a big game.

Some big names are seemingly absent from training, says Duncker, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini not spotted.

Tahith Chong training with the first team ahead of Juventus #mufc — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 22, 2018

No Sanchez, Lingard, Jones, Fellaini, McTominay in training. #mufc — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 22, 2018

On top of that, Scott McTominay was also not seen, following a recent report from the Sun that suggested manager Jose Mourinho had changed his mind about possibly loaning the young midfielder out after rejecting the chance to do so in the summer.

United need a good result against Juventus on Tuesday night as they find themselves in a tough group also containing La Liga side Valencia, with away games against them and Juve still to follow tomorrow’s match at Old Trafford.